SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 37-year-old San Bernardino County woman who died in a late-night collision at a Carlsbad street crossing.

Sheri Curzon of Upland suffered fatal injuries when a northbound vehicle struck her eastbound car at Cannon Road and El Camino Real shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Curzon, the sole occupant of her car, died at the scene of the accident.

No other injuries were reported.