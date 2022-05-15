CARSLBAD, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman was killed in a car crash Sunday in North County, police said.

Carlsbad Police Department received a call around 6:24 a.m. about a traffic collision at the intersection of El Camino Real and Camino Vida Roble, Lt. Jason Jackowski stated in a press release Sunday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person trapped in a vehicle, according to authorities. The victim was removed by first responders and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle may have been traveling at an excessive speed when it struck a signal pole on the northeast curb line.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor as the investigation remains ongoing.