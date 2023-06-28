SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A 50-year-old woman who died last week when she was struck by two vehicles in the Spring Valley area has been identified by medical officials.

Michele Michalina Lange of La Mesa was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The crash occurred on June 22 around 9:56 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Lange was crossing Jamacha Boulevard at Lamplighter Village Drive when she was hit by a red SUV traveling west on Jamacha Boulevard. She was then struck by another vehicle, described as a silver sedan, traveling west, per CHP.

Lange was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers left the scene after hitting the woman with their vehicles, law enforcement said. Authorities did not release further vehicle or suspect descriptions.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding the incident was asked to contact CHP’s El Cajon Area office at 619-401-2000.