SAN DIEGO — A woman killed while attempting to cross a street against a red “Do Not Walk” signal in Sorrento Valley was identified, local medical officials said.

Karen Marie Johnson, 57, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

On the night of Sept. 20, Johnson was walking southbound on Pacific Heights Boulevard and then went to cross Mira Mesa Boulevard against a red light when she was struck by the vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old man, pulled over and called 9-1-1, police said.

When first responders arrived, they began performing lifesaving measures, but the victim ultimately died at the scene.

The manner of the death was determined as an accident, per the medical examiner’s office.