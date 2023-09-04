SAN DIEGO — A woman was hit and killed by a Coaster train Monday in the Bay Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 3:31 p.m. near the intersection of Morena Blvd. and Asher St., Sgt. Jason King with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who was hit by a northbound Coaster train, according to law enforcement. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time pending the autopsy from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation is underway. If anyone has information about the case, they can call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.