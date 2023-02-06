SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old woman died morning early Monday after a crash in the downtown area, San Diego police officials said.

The woman was in the front passenger seat of a 2003 Toyota traveling northbound on 1200 First Ave. a little before 3 a.m.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, was traveling at a high rate of speed, SDPD said, when her vehicle struck a guard rail abutment near the Civic Center Parkcade ramp resulting in a roll-over crash.

The passenger was ejected from the car in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by SDPD, due to head injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by officers after exhibiting symptoms of driving under the influence.

Roads were closed in the area surrounding the crash for SDPD’s investigation of the incident, but have since been reopened.