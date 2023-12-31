CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver was killed after crashing her vehicle on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista Saturday, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 60-year-old woman from Anaheim was traveling southbound on I-805, north of East Naples Street, around 10:25 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

CHP said the Nissan crashed into a concrete wall and then fell onto East Naples Street. The woman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 60-year-old man from Anaheim, was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine if alcohol/and or drugs were a factor.

The identity of the deceased woman is being withheld at this time.

East Naples Street was temporarily closed while CHP investigated the crash site. The cause of the crash and the circumstances leading up to the incident are still being determined.

CHP is encouraging any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who has additional information, to contact their San Diego area office at (858) 293-6000.