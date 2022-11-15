A woman died Tuesday morning after crashing her car into a tree, ejecting her from the vehicle. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A woman died Tuesday morning after crashing her car into a tree, ejecting her from the vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue.

Upon arrival, responders found a woman who had apparently crashed into a tree, causing her to be ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, SDPD said.

Westbound Parkdale Avenue was closed while police continue their investigation and drivers were asked to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.