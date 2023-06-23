SAN DIEGO — An 82-year-old woman riding her motorized wheelchair within a marked crosswalk was struck by a vehicle Friday in the Hillcrest neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred 4:51 p.m. at University Ave and Sixth Ave, Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Police say the woman was on her motorized wheelchair eastbound on the south side of University Ave when she crossed Sixth Ave in a marked crosswalk and was hit by a truck turning right onto southbound Sixth Ave. The driver of the truck then drove away from the scene, according to SDPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital due to a fractured left femur that is considered “non-life-threatening,” Heims confirmed.

Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call the listed

command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.