Scene of a hit-and-run crash in the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A woman was seriously injured Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in the Little Italy area.

According to the San Diego Police Department, around 6:15 a.m. a 32-year-old woman was walking westbound in the south crosswalk of 2000 Columbia Street.

At the that time, the driver of a gray four-door Nissan Frontier pickup truck turned left from Hawthorne Street to Columbia Avenue, hitting the woman in the crosswalk.

The woman was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene after the collision, according to police.

Witnesses could only describe the driver as a male. No other suspect information was immediately available, besides the description of the vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan is wanted by police for felony hit-and-run.

Footage captured by FOX 5 at the scene of the crash showed the usually-busy street empty to vehicles as traffic investigators took pictures of the intersection and gathered evidence.

The Hawthorn Street off-ramp from northbound Interstate 5 was temporarily closed while police investigated the incident, causing heavy traffic in the surrounding area, according to Caltrans.

The Hawthorn Street exit is the main off-ramp on northbound I-5 for travelers headed to the San Diego International Airport. Access to the airport for drivers was temporarily diverted to India Street. The ramp has since been reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information on the suspect or their vehicle was asked to contact SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.