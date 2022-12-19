SAN DIEGO — A 73-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash Monday while crossing a crosswalk in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of South 45th Street and Logan Avenue when the woman was crossing from south to north and was struck by an unknown driver making a left turn from southbound South 45th Street to eastbound Logan Avenue, Officer Sarah Foster with the San Diego police stated in a news release. The driver then left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a fractured right femur, according to authorities.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.