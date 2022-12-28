OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday while walking within a crosswalk in the Oceanside area, authorities said.

The hit-and-run collision occurred around 11:24 a.m. on the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp from northbound Interstate 5, Ryan Harrison with the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release.

According to CHP, the woman was walking on a crosswalk at the eastbound Mission Road off-ramp when she was struck by an older model (80s to early 2000) red Ford F-150 extended cab, which then took off.

First responders took the victim to a local hospital, where she is suffering from major injuries, Harrison said.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck is described as a white or Hispanic man between 30 and 50 years of age.

I-5 northbound to eastbound Mission Road was impacted for about an hour after the incident.

The collision remains under investigation.

Any member of the public who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the CHP at 760-643-3400.