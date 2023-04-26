A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mira Mesa, police said.

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 the incident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Westmore Road and Camino Ruiz in the Mira Mesa neighborhood.

Police say the driver of a truck hit a woman who authorities say was in critical condition at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been determined and SDPD is investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.