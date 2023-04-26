SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The San Diego Police Department told FOX 5 the incident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Westmore Road and Camino Ruiz in the Mira Mesa neighborhood.
Police say the driver of a truck hit a woman who authorities say was in critical condition at the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the collision have not yet been determined and SDPD is investigating.
