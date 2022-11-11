SAN DIEGO — A woman was hit and killed while crossing a Pacific Beach street Thursday night, the San Diego Police Department announced.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the 3700 block of Ingraham Street when a 33-year-old woman attempted to cross the street mid-block, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

Police say the woman walked in front of a Honda Civic that was heading south when she was hit by the vehicle.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the collision, but she later died from her injuries, Buttle said.

The collision is still under investigation and the driver was not believed to have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to SDPD.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information was asked to contact SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7800 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.