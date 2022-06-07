SAN DIEGO – A 40-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a car in Kearny Mesa Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. when a Tesla heading westbound on Othello Avenue, driven by a 39-year-old man, drove through a red light at Convoy Street and struck the 40-year-old pedestrian who was walking southbound on Convoy.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department responded to the scene Tuesday morning and the crash remains under investigation by officials.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.