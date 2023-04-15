SAN DIEGO — The woman killed after being hit by a car in a San Ysidro crosswalk earlier this month has been identified by the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner.

On April 3 around 9:15 p.m., the pedestrian, 35-year-old Laura Yazmin Martinez, was walking in the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Avenida de la Madrid and Smythe Avenue, when a 21-year-old man driving a BMW sports utility vehicle struck her.

Authorities said that he was traveling northbound on Smythe at the time of the collision.

Martinez was taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center Trauma Bay on Arbor Drive with multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner. Upon her arrival to the hospital, lifesaving measures were performed to no avail, with doctors pronouncing her dead at 4:44 a.m.

The medical examiner said that Martinez was unhoused at the time of her death.

The driver of the BMW remained on scene, according to San Diego police, and was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert.

The man was taken to custody for driving under the influence of marijuana, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release following the incident.

Police said that there were no witnesses at the scene or surveillance footage of the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Southern Division at 619-424-0400 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 888-580-8477.