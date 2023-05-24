SAN DIEGO — A woman died Wednesday when she was hit by a train in the Bay Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Morena Boulevard, Sgt. Jason King with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release.

When San Diego police arrived on scene, officers found the victim who was struck by a northbound COASTER train.

The identity of the woman and her manner of death has not been released pending notification from her family, per SDSO.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.