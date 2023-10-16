EL CAJON, Calif. — A pedestrian died Monday in a crash in El Cajon, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 6:21 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Roanoke Road, Lt. Darrin Forster with the El Cajon Police Department said in a news release.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive 28-year-old woman who had been struck by a car. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police confirmed.

The driver of the 2016 black Kia Soul that hit the woman cooperated with investigators at the crash location. Authorities do not suspect driving under the influence as a factor in the collision.

“We would also like to remind those who walk to obey all traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections, and wear bright or light-colored clothing for visibility,” Forster said.

El Cajon police is asking anyone with information regarding the collision to call (619) 579-3311.