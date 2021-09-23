Woman hit, killed after getting out of wrecked car on I-805

SAN DIEGO — A woman was hit and killed on Interstate 805 late Wednesday after getting out of her wrecked car on the interstate, according to police.

The unidentified woman was driving a 2-door Ford north on I-805 south of Murray Ridge Road around 11:55 p.m. when the car veered into the center median wall, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Police say the woman got out of the car after the crash then was hit by a Toyota sedan. The collision caused the woman’s body to end up in the southbound lanes, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, and she was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old woman from San Diego, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, CHP said.

Investigators are now working to learn what caused the victim to crash into the center median, and what led up to her being hit and killed by the Toyota.

The deadly crash is the second collision in days involving drivers who got out of their cars on the interstate. Police said a man was hit and killed Sunday on Interstate 5 after he got out of his truck following a rollover crash on the freeway, authorities said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.