SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sorrento Valley Wednesday, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say a 40-year-old man was driving a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica van eastbound on Mira Mesa Boulevard around 8:16 p.m. when he approached the intersection at Pacific Heights Boulevard.

At that same time, a 57-year-old woman was walking southbound on Pacific Heights Boulevard and then went to cross Mira Mesa Boulevard. According to SDPD, the pedestrian was crossing the street against a red light.

Ultimately, the women stepped in front of the van and she was struck by the vehicle, police said. She sustained fatal injuries during the collision.

SDPD says alcohol was not deemed a factor in this incident. The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.