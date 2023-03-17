CARLSBAD, Calif. — A woman died Wednesday after she was found lying in the road after what was believed to be a hit-and-run, the Carlsbad Police Department announced.

Around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a woman lying in the roadway near the intersection of Palomar Airport Road at the southbound Interstate 5 onramp, Lt. Alonso DeVelasco said in a news release.

Officers found a woman with serious injuries in the roadway and attempted life-saving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, DeVelasco said.

The circumstances that led to the woman’s death have not yet been determined, but the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to police.

The identity of the woman has not yet been publicly released, pending family notifications.

Carlsbad Police have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Traffic Accident Investigator Corporal Matt Bowen at 442-339-2282 or matt.bowen@carlsbadca.gov.

No suspect or vehicle description was immediately available.