SAN DIEGO — A woman was electrocuted Saturday after a crash in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

A 31-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Kia Forte southbound on the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue round 2:30 a.m. when for unknown reasons the driver veered to the right, authorities explained. According to SDPD, she drove over the sidewalk and collided with an electrical box.

At that time, the driver and passenger — a 22-year-old woman — exited the vehicle, police said. The passenger reportedly attempted to push the vehicle off of the electrical box and was electrocuted.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD confirmed. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor electrical burns. The driver’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening, police said.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded and is handling an investigation into the matter. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.