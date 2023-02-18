SAN DIEGO — A woman who was ejected from a vehicle earlier this month in a fatal downtown crash has been identified by authorities.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Katherine Garcia, 26, was in the front passenger seat of a Toyota sedan traveling northbound on 1200 First Ave. a little before 3 a.m. on Jan. 6 when the vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned multiple times.

Officials say Garcia was ejected from the sedan during the crash and responding paramedics pronounced her deceased at the scene. The medical examiner’s office noted her cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody by officers after exhibiting symptoms of driving under the influence, according to the San Diego Police Department.