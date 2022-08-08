CARLSBAD, Calif. – A woman riding an electric bicycle with a young child died from her injuries after a traffic collision involving the e-bike and vehicle, police said Monday.

The crash, which occurred near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street, was first called in around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Carlsbad Police Department spokesperson Jodee Reyes stated in a release. The injured 35-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The 16-month-old child who was with the woman at the time of the collision was also taken to the hospital but she did not appear to be injured.

The driver of the Toyota 4-Runner, a 42-year-old woman, remained at the scene, police said.

Carlsbad police say drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

Authorities ask for witnesses to please call the Accident Investigator Corporal Matt Bowen at 442-339-2282.