Woman dies after crashing into tree in North County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 47-year-old woman’s death is under investigation after she veered off Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido, struck a tree and died Tuesday, according to officials.

The woman was northbound in a Nissan Maxima north of El Dorado Drive around 3:45 a.m. when she veered off the roadway and hit a tree, according to California Highway Patrol. She died at the scene.

The solo vehicle crash was being investigated by the CHP, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.