SAN DIEGO – A 61-year-old woman who’d sat down in the middle of a San Diego street was killed late Sunday after being struck by a car, police said.

It happened about 10:10 p.m. in the 3800 block of Rosecrans Street in the Midway District, according to a San Diego police watch commander. The woman was hit by a 53-year-old male driver in an unspecified vehicle who was traveling southbound on Rosecrans.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

The police department’s Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact San Diego police or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.