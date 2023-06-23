SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A woman was killed Thursday after she was hit by multiple vehicles in Spring Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced.

Around 9:56 p.m., a 50-year-old woman was walking northbound on Jamacha Boulevard, east of Lamplighter Village Drive when she was hit by a red SUV traveling west on Jamacha Bouelvard, CHP Public Information Officer Matthew Baranowski said in a news release.

After the SUV knocked the woman to the ground, she was struck by another vehicle, which was described as a silver sedan, traveling west. Both vehicles did not stop after hitting the woman and were last seen continuing westbound on Jamacha Boulevard, Baranowski said.

No further vehicle or suspect descriptions were immediately available and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding the incident was asked to contact CHP’s El Cajon Area office at 619-401-2000.

CHP said that is is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The identity of the woman who died has not yet been released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.