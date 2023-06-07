CARLSBAD, Calif. — A driver involved in a Carlsbad crash last year that killed a mother riding an e-bike has been charged with vehicular homicide, police said.

Lindsey Turmelle, 42, was the driver of a Toyota 4Runner that collided with the 35-year-old cyclist, Christine Hawk Embree, carrying a then 16-month-old infant who did not get hurt, Lt. Alonso DeVelasco with the Carlsbad Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Turmelle was charged by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office on May 25, Carlsbad police said. She pleaded not guilty in Vista Superior Court, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The crash happened on Aug. 7 on Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. When authorities arrived on scene, they found Embree hurt at the intersection, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries the following day.

The infant, named Delilah, was strapped into a bike seat wearing a helmet and was “miraculously” not hurt, Embree’s family told FOX 5.

Turmelle remained at the location after the crash.

Turmelle’s attorney, Joni Eisenstein, released the following statement Wednesday:

“This case has been under investigation by law enforcement for several months. The District Attorney’s office ultimately filed one misdemeanor charge based upon an alleged act of simple negligence, contrary to the initial rumors that Ms. Turmelle was driving recklessly. Ms. Turmelle did nothing wrong and continues to feel horrible about the loss of life as a result of this accident.”

The Embree family spoke out to Carlsbad City Council during an emotional August meeting, pushing for changes and addressing traffic concerns in the neighborhood.