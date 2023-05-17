A woman was assaulted by a man directly after her car was vandalized by the same individual in Valencia Park, police said

SAN DIEGO — A woman was assaulted by a man directly after her car was vandalized by the same individual in Valencia Park on Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the woman, 23, was driving a 2023 Nissan Altima eastbound on the 300 block of Thrush Street when she pulled over to allow an ambulance to pass shortly before 10:40 p.m.

While stopped in the area, a man vandalized the rear of the woman’s vehicle, authorities said. The woman then reportedly exited her car to inspect the damage.

At the same time, a 23-year-old man driving 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was also traveling eastbound on the 300 block of Thrush Street when his vehicle was also vandalized by the same suspect when coming to a stop near the Nissan, SDPD explained.

Authorities say the suspect struck the woman then attempted to flee the scene. According to SDPD, the woman sustained a fractured femur and a large laceration to her calf. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The SDPD Traffic Division responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. Authorities did not say whether or not the suspect has been apprehended at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.