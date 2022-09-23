SANTEE, Calif. — A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash near Santee, California Highway Patrol announced.

Around 12:23 a.m., a CHP sergeant noticed a blue Nissan Altima with front end damage driving on Interstate 8, west of Interstate 5, CHP Public Information Officer Travis Garrow said in a news release.

After conducting a stop on the driver of the Nissan, officers were led to check near State Route 67 for signs of a crash, based on information they learned, CHP said.

At approximately 12:44 a.m., CHP officers discovered the body of a man on the right shoulder of southbound SR-67, north of Woodside Avenue near Santee.

The man had suffered injuries that were consistent with someone who had been hit by a vehicle, Garrow said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Janet Mendoza, 27, was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run and was booked into Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility, according to CHP.

The identity of the man who died has not been publicly released.

The investigation is still ongoing and CHP urged anyone who may have witnessed anything related to this incident to contact their El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.