A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

SAN DIEGO — A 70-year-old woman who died after an El Cajon crash earlier this month in El Cajon has been identified by authorities.

The collision occurred on May 3, just after 1 p.m. According to the San Diego Department of the Medical Examiner, the woman was driving an Infiniti sedan northbound on Soldin Lane when she collided with another vehicle traveling westbound on Olde Highway 80.

Law enforcement and paramedics were dispatched to the scene after witnesses called 9-1-1, the Medical Examiner said.

The woman involved in the accident, identified as El Cajon resident Marilynn Asch by the Department of the Medical Examiner, was found seriously injured and unresponsive by officers.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, including a surgical intervention.

Asch’s health continued to decline while in the hospital, until her death was pronounced by medical personnel on May 16 around 1 a.m. Her cause of death was described as blunt force injury by the Medical Examiner.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by California Highway Patrol.