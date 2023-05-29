SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday in Sorrento Valley after a head-on crash left another person with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the woman was driving a Ford Transit van eastbound in the westbound lanes of Mira Mesa Boulevard and collided with a Honda Civic, San Diego police said.

The woman had internal injuries and police arrested her on a felony DUI charge, police said.

The other driver, a 42-year-old man, suffered minor cuts on his arms and complained of hip and back pain. His passenger, a 44-year-old woman, suffered a punctured liver, stomach bleeding and multiple rib fractures. Her injuries were considered life-threatening.

SDPD’s traffic division was investigating the crash.