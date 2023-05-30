A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

PALA, Calif. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a multi-vehicle collision on State Route 76 Monday night that left one dead and four others injured, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 9:10 p.m., the woman was traveling eastbound on SR-76 in a Toyota Camry when it veered into the westbound lane of the highway east of Magee Road, CHP said, striking a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The collision caused a series of crashes involving two other vehicles: a Lexus GS-350 and a Jeep Laredo.

According to CHP, the driver of the Lexus, identified as a 65-year-old woman from Fountain Valley, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene by responding authorities.

The drivers of the Toyota and the Jeep, as well as two passengers from the vehicles, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries. The Hyundai driver was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The roadway was temporarily closed Monday night immediately following the crash for investigation and processing, according to CHP.

The exact cause of the collision and the sequence of events are still under investigation, however, CHP said that preliminary evidence suggests that driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Bianca Anahy Hernandez, was taken into custody as a result of the incident. She was booked into the San Diego County Vista Detention Facility.

According to CHP, Hernandez could face charges including felony driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter.