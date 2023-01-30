LA MESA, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman was injured in an accident Sunday night, after her vehicle rolled over into a La Mesa apartment complex parking lot.

Officers responded to the accident at around 8:40 p.m. in the parking area of the Trolley Palm Apartments on 4302 Spring St., La Mesa police officials said.

The vehicle hit a signal light as it rolled over before crashing into a parked car in the apartment complex lot.

The driver sustained an injury to her leg during the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.

La Mesa police said that driving under the influence was not a factor in the the crash.

The cause of the crash has not been identified by the La Mesa Police Department at this time.