LA MESA, Calif. — An 18-year-old woman was injured in an accident Sunday night, after her vehicle rolled over into a La Mesa apartment complex parking lot.
Officers responded to the accident at around 8:40 p.m. in the parking area of the Trolley Palm Apartments on 4302 Spring St., La Mesa police officials said.
The vehicle hit a signal light as it rolled over before crashing into a parked car in the apartment complex lot.
The driver sustained an injury to her leg during the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital. No other injuries were reported.
La Mesa police said that driving under the influence was not a factor in the the crash.
The cause of the crash has not been identified by the La Mesa Police Department at this time.