Witnesses help rescue driver from burning car on I-8

SAN DIEGO — A group of drivers reportedly helped pull someone from a burning car in the College Area early Tuesday.

The early morning crash caused the closure of all westbound lanes of Interstate 8 at College Avenue beginning around 12:30 a.m.

A witness told Sideo.TV that he was on his way home when he saw the aftermath of the crash. He and other drivers worked to free a man who was inside a burning car.

“We ended up carrying him off to the side because the car was currently on fire,” Nick Lehay said. “I ended up coming back to see if there were more people in the car. I couldn’t see anything, the car was pretty much up in smoke at that point. I knew it was dangerous getting close but I didn’t really care, I was just making sure no one else was in there.”

Video showed firefighters working to get control of flames engulfing the entire car in the middle of the freeway. FOX 5 is working to learn the extent of injuries following the crash.

All lanes of I-8 have reopened.