OCEANSIDE, Calif. — After several weeks, the westbound lanes of State Route 78 from College Boulevard to El Camino Real are set to re-open this week, Caltrans announced Monday.

All westbound lanes of SR-78 in the impacted area have been closed since March 15 for emergency repairs due to a sinkhole that formed following heavy rain.

Repaving work is expected to be completed on the westbound lanes by Wednesday morning commute, Caltrans said in a news release.

Once the repairs are completed on the westbound side, all lanes of the freeway will be closed in the same area on the eastbound side of SR-78 while crews continue to repair the damaged culverts.

“Our crews will continue working around the clock when the eastbound lanes close,” said Caltrans Public Information Officer Hayden Manning. “Motorists should expect lanes to remain closed for approximately three weeks.”

The closure was extended multiple times, as several bouts of rain prompted delays in the repairs.

Adjustable signs along the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 15 will remain in place and updated when the closure moves from westbound to eastbound on SR-78. Closure signs along westbound SR-78 will be moved to the eastbound side, Caltrans said.

Drivers will be detoured to the eastbound SR-78 El Camino Real off-ramp, then head east on Vista Way to the College Boulevard on-ramp onto Eastbound SR-78

Real-time traffic alerts, including road closures, traffic speed alerts, maintenance activities and more can be found on the Caltrans QuickMap.

Check back with FOX 5 for any updates on the road closures or possible delays.