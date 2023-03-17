OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The closure of all westbound lanes on State Route 78 has been extended to Monday as crews continue to make emergency repairs.

Westbound SR-78 lanes from College Boulevard to El Camino Real will be closed until at least Monday as Caltrans crews work to repair a sinkhole that formed due to heavy flooding, Caltrans said in a news release.

On Thursday, Caltrans said the westbound closure was expected to last until Saturday, but the expected closure time has now been extended.

Drivers will be detoured to the College Blvd./ Vista Way off-ramp, then go west on Vista Way and then to the SR-78 on-ramp at El Camino Real.

The closure began Thursday, following a storm that brought significant rain to the region, causing heavy flooding in the area. Initially one westbound lane was closed, but it was later extended to all lanes for the impacted area.

Crews are working to repair the metal pipe culvert that runs underneath the highway, which is collapsing and causing parts of the roadway to dip.

Once repairs are completed on the westbound side of the freeway, Caltrans will close all eastbound lanes of SR-78 as they continue repairs. Caltrans said they will release an updated closure schedule when more information is available, but the eastbound lane closures are expected to begin sometime next week.

Caltrans said real-time traffic information, including road closures, traffic speeds and construction activities can be found on their QuickMap website.

Changeable message signs have been placed along Interstate 15 and westbound SR-78 to warn drivers to avoid the area if possible, according to Caltrans.