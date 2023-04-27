All westbound lanes of Interstate 8 near East Main Street are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. (KSWB)

EL CAJON, Calif. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 8 in El Cajon were closed Thursday following a multi-vehicle collision, Caltrans said.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on westbound I-8 near East Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

A Sig Alert was issued around 10:40 a.m., prompting all westbound lanes to close.

All vehicles are being detoured to the East Main Street off-ramp, Caltrans said.

The circumstances that led to the collision were not immediately available and it is not yet known if there were any reported injuries related to the crash.

SkyFOX footage captured of the crash showed one vehicle overturned in the middle of the traffic lanes.

You can monitor the latest traffic conditions with the FOX 5 Traffic Map.

Officials have not announced how long the freeway closure is expected to last.