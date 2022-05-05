SAN DIEGO — A water main break in the Morena neighborhood caused flooding severe enough to shut down businesses and close streets Thursday.

The main broke at a construction site just north of Friars Road, near Anna Avenue and Sherman Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Officials closed both streets, along with a portion of nearby Lovelock Street.

“Businesses have been evacuated,” the agency said on Twitter, adding a request to residents to avoid the area.

The Morena neighborhood is bordered by Interstate 5 and Mission Bay to the west and Linda Vista to the east, not far from University of San Diego. The closure happened around rush hour Thursday, but the main thoroughfares of Friars Road and Morena Boulevard remained open as of 4:30 p.m.

Officials were using the hashtag “#shermanincident” to Tweet updates about the water main break. In their initial alert, fire officials shared a photo of gushing water in a pit at a fenced-off construction site.

SkyFOX flew overhead a short time later, showing construction equipment partially submerged in a large pool of water.

Nearby businesses include Barrios Distributing, Morena Storage, Caliber Collision, Vintage Staging Rentals, Fiberlay and Lloyd Pest & Termite Control. It didn’t immediately appear any of the stores were damaged by the flooding, as the water looked contained to the pit.

Construction equipment partially submerged in water at a construction site in the Morena neighborhood after a water main break. (SkyFOX/KSWB)

Last November, FOX 5 spoke to city officials about two major water main breaks that happened within a short period of time. Engineers said that the city has undergone a major effort to replace antiquated cast iron water mains throughout the city, leaving the infrastructure less susceptible to breaks.

Authorities did not initially share details about the material of the line broken Thursday.