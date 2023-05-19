SAN DIEGO — A Friday morning water main break caused major flooding in Scripps Ranch.

The affected area is located at Scripps Ranch Boulevard and Scripps Lake Drive. The San Diego Police department has been on the scene since around 5 a.m. and have closed off the roadway.

Authorities told FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez that a vehicle almost got stuck while attempting to drive through the area. The water level reportedly went up to the driver’s vehicle window before the individual managed to make it across the flooded roadway. That’s when police say they were first alerted of the issue.

The affected area is near apartment buildings and Scripps Ranch High School is also nearby. Matt Lawson, the high school’s principal, released the following statement Friday morning regarding travel to the building:

“At this time, the water main break in Scripps Ranch has not affected the high school other than access via Scripps Ranch Boulevard and Scripps Lake Drive. People may access the school from Mira Mesa Boulevard through the Trader Joe’s parking lot, or via Mira Mesa Boulevard, south on Scripps Ranch Boulevard, then West on Hibert, south on Treena.”

Lawson says they are awaiting instruction from the city to see if water will need to be turned off at the high school. He said, “Portable water is being mobilized by the district in the event we need to have water turned off. Please plan on a normal school day.”

City of San Diego Public Utilities crews responded to the scene and confirmed to FOX 5 around 9 a.m. that the situation is in control after shutting of the water. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area as the incident has caused a disruption in traffic and crews are still working at the scene.

Meanwhile, SDG&E also has a power outage affecting the surrounding area, but there is no word yet on whether or not it was caused by this incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.