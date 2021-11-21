Water main break causes road closures near I-5 ramp in East Village

SAN DIEGO — A water main ruptured Sunday in the East Village, causing flooding and closing several streets, according to city workers.

The incident happened on 11th and A Street, where city workers say the A Street on-ramp to California 163 North and Interstate 5 north is going to be closed until the roads are deemed safe.

City workers told FOX 5 the water main was worked on Sunday morning and then a few hours later it had broke. The flooding has reached some businesses, but sandbags were put out to prevent further damage, city workers said.

Water could be seen running down A Street and into 10th Avenue. Police said the drains are doing their job, but city workers are currently trying to shut down the water main as flooding continues.

The streets impacted are expected to be closed for likely a few weeks because the water is degrading the road, city workers said.

