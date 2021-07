SAN DIEGO — A water main break caused the closure of a stretch of road near Spring Valley early Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol was helping to direct traffic after the water main break at 658 Maria Avenue. Maria Avenue is closed between Jamacha Boulevard and San Francisco Street, according to officials.

Road closed Spring Valley:



