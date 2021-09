SAN DIEGO — City workers are warning drivers about a water main break on Pacific Highway.

Southbound lanes of Pacific Highway between Laurel and Sassafras are closed as the city works to repair a pipeline. The closure was announced on Saturday, with repairs expected to be complete Tuesday.

Pacific Hwy southbound remains closed between Laurel and Sassafras for repairs to the pipeline and will likely be closed through Tuesday. Please use an alternate route and anticipate potential delays traveling to the airport and downtown. https://t.co/Ej5uHJ8xdi pic.twitter.com/1ME4D0rYOS — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) September 12, 2021

The city asked drivers to use an alternate route and anticipate delays while traveling to the airport and downtown.

