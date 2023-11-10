SAN DIEGO — Authorities chased a suspect driving a silver Prius on Interstate 5 near San Diego Friday morning. SkyFox followed the pursuit overhead.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle around 9:40 a.m. near the westbound Interstate 8 at Willows Road.

Police say the driver of the Prius failed to yield.

SDPD reported “the suspect began making threats that he was going to injure someone” around 10:10 a.m. It’s unclear at this time how that message was relayed to authorities.

The driver eventually made it to the Interstate 5, and police were able to stop the driver near Highway 78 in Carlsbad.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.