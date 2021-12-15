Watch Live: Authorities pursue fleeing driver in the South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday are pursuing a fleeing driver in the South Bay.

The pursuit involving a driver in a dark-colored SUV was weaving its way through Chula Vista in the early evening hours. It is not yet clear why the driver was being chased.

SkyFOX picked up the chase about 4:45 p.m. when the driver was traveling at mostly low speeds through the eastern part of Chula Vista. At 4:47 p.m., the driver was seen putting his arm out the window before stopping.

He appeared to shout back at police for several minutes before taking off again about 4:49 p.m.

The driver merged onto northbound Interstate 805 at 4:53 p.m., picking up speed with officers tailing him. His driving appeared to become more erratic once he got off the interstate near Kearny Mesa where he was seen weaving through traffic and running red lights.

Few other details were publicly available about the chase.

