CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Washington man was arrested on suspicion of hitting multiple people with his vehicle early Sunday in a North County parking lot, then fleeing the area.

John Jason Martinez-Gutierrez, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday at a motel in Escondido, Carlsbad police Sgt. Jim Willis said in a news release. Investigators suspect him of getting in a fight at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, near a local shopping center, and then driving into two separate crowds of pedestrians.

It is not clear how many people Martinez-Gutierrez hit, Willis said. In total, four were hospitalized with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

Martinez-Gutierrez, of Spokane, Washington, was booked into the Vista Detention Center just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, jail records show, and he’s not currently eligible for bail. He’s facing five felony charges, including one for attempted murder and four for assault with a deadly weapon.

Willis said police continue to investigate the incident with intention of learning what led to the initial dispute.

Any witnesses and those with information to share with investigators were asked to call Willis at 442-339-5679.