ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A water main break spewed out into the street of a residential area in North County on Thursday morning, creating a gapping hole in the roadway.

FOX 5 was at the scene at Encino Drive and Eldorado Drive in Escondido around 6:30 a.m., capturing the incident on camera. The water was seen drenching the area.

City of Escondido crews were also seen in the area with work trucks blocking a portion of the street.

Residents reported the water main break initially occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday night with work crews arriving shortly after. The affected area is near 17th Street.

The scene of a water main break in Escondido on Thursday, July, 6, 2023. (KSWB)

One resident in the area told FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez that he was woken up by the sound of water coming down onto his roof. His home is located directly behind the water main break area. He also says his water was currently shut off.

Motorists are encouraged to take alternative routes as this situation remains active and city crews work to get the water main break under control.

