Victims thrown from car in deadly freeway crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was killed and another hospitalized after they were both thrown from the car in a rollover crash that shut down Interstate 15 in far North County for several hours Saturday.

The single-car crash involving a sedan happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-15 north of Mission Road, not far from Fallbrook and Temecula, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

Both occupants of the sedan were thrown from the car, Choi said. One man was taken to Palomar Hospital as the California Highway Patrol shut down freeway traffic for the death investigation.

Caltrans San Diego said vehicles were diverted off the freeway at Rainbow Valley Road and a Sigalert was issued.

Hard road closure on SB 15 before the Mission Road exit in Fallbrook. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/kqc6TWIfNp — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) July 17, 2021

The crash caused major traffic delays for drivers trying to head south into the county.

“Please give yourselves extra time this morning if you are heading south on the 15 Freeway,” the fire agency tweeted at 6:43 a.m.

The CHP reopened the freeway around 11 a.m., authorities said.

