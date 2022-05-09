SAN DIEGO – Officials have identified two rear passengers who were killed Saturday when their minivan was struck by an airborne truck in San Diego’s Midway District.

Ahmed Mazin Salah Alrawi, 23, and Suad Alsamari, 81, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Rosecrans Street and Sports Arena Boulevard, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report released Monday.

Alrawi and Alsamari both were riding in their family’s Toyota Sienna that was stopped at the intersection for a red light. That’s when a westbound driver in a Toyota Tacoma traveling at a high rate of speed “drove over a raised gore point, bicycle lane, and transition lane, then struck a raised median,” the report shows.

The result of hitting the median sent the Tacoma airborne and it hit the Sienna, leaving a heap of wreckage in the intersection and prompting road closures that lasted into Sunday morning.

Two other passengers in the van were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, San Diego police said Sunday. The driver of the Tacoma also was taken to the hospital with broken bones and other injuries. None of their identities were publicly released.

Alrawi lived in San Diego while Alsamari was a resident of El Cajon. Their family members have been notified of their deaths, according to the medical examiner.

Detectives with the San Diego police Traffic Division are investigating the deadly crash.

