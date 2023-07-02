SAN DIEGO — A man was killed while walking in the Old Town neighborhood on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the pedestrian was walking north in the bike lane along the west curb line at 4600 Pacific Hwy. around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say the man began crossing the street from the west to the east, directly into the path of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra which driven by a 24-year-old woman. The driver was traveling south on Pacific Hwy. and struck the pedestrian.

CPR was in progress on the pedestrian at the scene, according to SDPD. The man was then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities determined that alcohol was not a factor in this collision.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is handling the investigation of this incident. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.